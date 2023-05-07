Verona Causey Jordan
Funeral services for Verona Causey Jordan, 88, will be held May 9 at 11 a.m. in Refuge Savannah Bluff with the Rev. Jon Hunter officiating.
Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Mausoleum.
Mrs. Jordan passed away May 7 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Feb. 8, 1935 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Maybelle Stalvey Causey.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Velma Jacobs (Jake), Margarette Benton, Ruby Fowler (Nelson), Robert Causey (Pat) and Milford Causey.
Verona was a member of Refuge Savannah Bluff. She enjoyed baking and spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Jordan is survived by her husband, Blonzie Jordan; children, Jeff Jordan (Yvette) and Pamela Jordan (Jim); siblings, Jessie Causey and Olene McNair (Bobby); two grandchildren, Dustin Jordan (Ashley) and Logan West (Patrick); four great-grandchildren, Emma, Lincoln, Presley and Ethan, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
