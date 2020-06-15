MYRTLE BEACH—Vernon Pleasants Brake, 89, died peacefully at home in Myrtle Beach surrounded by his family on June 6.
Vernon is survived by wife Georgia Ann; daughters Bonnie Leigh Brake Gilbreth (Teddy) of Charleston and Catherine Brake Lee (Chris) of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren Andrew Lee (Emily), William Lee, Catherine Gilbreth and Edward Gilbreth; great-grandsons Henry Vernon Lee and Matthew Charles Lee, both of Charleston; brother Thomas W. Brake (Carole) of Charlotte, North Carolina, and by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Vernon was predeceased by parents Ralph Waldo Brake and Margaret Elizabeth Pleasants Brake and brother Ralph W. Brake Jr., all of Rowland, North Carolina.
Vernon was born on July 5, 1930, in Rowland where he graduated from Rowland High School in 1949. He attended Campbell College and graduated from Wake Forest University in 1954.
Vernon married his wife of 61 years, Georgia Ann Henry, in 1959. They moved to Myrtle Beach in 1961 and made what was then a small town their home.
Vernon was a deacon, elder, and treasurer of the First Presbyterian Church in Myrtle Beach. He was involved in the United Way and the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce (board member) He was a charter member of Golf Tee Time Network (board member), a charter member of Myrtle Beach Hotel-Motel Association (board member) and was a Golf Holiday board member for 28 years.
Much of his business life was dedicated to promoting golf and making Myrtle Beach “The Golf Capital.” He was inducted into the Myrtle Beach Golf Hall of Fame in 2017.
Vernon spent most of his adult life as managing partner of The Breakers Hotel from 1971 until his retirement in 2004 at the age of 74. He was the perfect example of someone who found what they loved to do and made a career out of it. He loved managing the hotel, watching its growth through the years and never once uttered the words... “I don’t feel like going to work today.”
In 1999, the Breakers merged with Myrtle Beach National and he began his tenure as a board member.
Family was very important to Vernon.
He was always ready for a family dinner, golf outing, canoe trip, a walk, and time with his children and grandchildren. He had a ready smile and interest in everyone.
There was a graveside service June 9 at the Rowland Cemetery in Rowland.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 71027, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-0127.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.