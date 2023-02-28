Vernon L. Osborne Jr.
A service for Vernon L. Osborne Jr., 44, was held in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, Feb. 25.
Mr. Osborne passed away Feb. 19 after a tragic house fire.
Vernon Jr. was born the youngest of three children to Vernon and Regina Osborne in Myrtle Beach Sept. 8, 1978.
Vernon wore many titles throughout his life including son, brother, uncle and friend, but most important to him was DAD! Vernon Jr. loved his children more than anything; he always claimed they were his greatest accomplishments.
In addition to loving his children, he also loved playing the guitar, surfing and spending time at the beach, which was his happy place.
He is survived by his two children, Carter Osborne of Conway and Alana Osborne; his parents, Vernon and Regina Osborne of Conway; two sisters, Christy Osborne of Myrtle Beach and Kay Shallal of Burke, Va., and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
The family would appreciate sympathy flowers in the form of outdoor plants that will be added to a Memorial Garden to honor the life of Vernon Osborne Jr.
Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
