J. Vernon Hewitt
Graveside services for J. Vernon Hewitt, 88, will be held April 19 at 11 a.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Ken Herrington officiating.
Mr. Hewitt passed away April 16 at his residence.
Born Oct. 6, 1932, in Florence County, he was the son of the late Charles V. and Gladys B. Hewitt.
Mr. Hewitt was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had a big heart, was very active, and was very good with his hands; he could fix anything.
He enjoyed playing solitaire and loved horses, which he trained and broke. He won several trophies for his English show horses.
Mr. Hewitt was a devoted Christian, who loved God with all of his heart. His family was his world. He wanted the best for them and left behind a great legacy to follow. He was a great storyteller and was a very giving person who had a servant’s heart.
Along with his parents, Mr. Hewitt was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Nell Jeffords Hewitt; two sons, K. Allen Hewitt and Derwin G. Hewitt; and a sister, Evelyn Jernigan.
Surviving are his wife of 11.5 years, Rhea Hewitt, of Conway; two sons, Richard Hewitt (Cindy) of Florence and Jeff Hewitt (Brenda) of Conway; two daughters, Mary Kemper (Tim) of Murrells Inlet and Michelle Hogan of Ottawa, Ill.; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, friends and other extended family.
The family will receive friends at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., prior to the service.
