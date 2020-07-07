PAWLEYS ISLAND—Vernie “Toby” Heird, 88, husband of Joy Heird, passed away peacefully on June 19 at the Lakes of Litchfield.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, he was a son of the late Eliga and Lela (Fikes) Heird.
He was a graduate of University of Arkansas class of 1960 and a member of Tau Beta Pi and Pi Tau Sigma.
Toby was a mechanical engineer for International Paper Corp. for 32 years, serving in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Camden, Arkansas, Bastrop, Louisiana, and Jay, Maine.
He and his wife were longtime members of Belin United Methodist Church.
He loved life, his family and was a father figure to many throughout his life.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Joy Heird; sons James Heird (Nancy) of Bluffton and David Heird (Pam) of Goochland, Virginia; daughter Susan Boothby (Clint) of Livermore, Maine; grandchildren Kate Bragg (Tim), Brad Boothby (Stephanie), Lindsey Jones (Justin), Coryn Stuckey (Jason), Kara Brown (Andy), Taylor Heird and Abby Heird and seven great-grandchildren.
Predeceasing Toby in addition to his parents are brothers James Maupin and Mac Arthur Heird and sister Cathryn Riley.
Memorial services will be private by his family with inurnment in Maine at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Toby’s name to Belin United Methodist Church, PO Box 528, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research, www.stjude.org.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
