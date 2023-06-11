Vernelle Hardwick Holt
Funeral services for Vernelle Hardwick Holt, 85, will be held June 12 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Stuart Jacobs officiating. Entombment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery Mausoleum.
Mrs. Holt, widow of Raymond Coy Holt, passed away June 8 surrounded by her loved ones.
Born May 30,1938 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Donnie and Frances Jordan Hardwick. She was the eldest of four children.
Mrs. Holt had been married to Mr. Holt for 63 years, when he passed away in 2020. She was a member of Conway Church of God. Her faith and family have always been her
main priorities in life.
Surviving are one daughter, Teresa Pope (Samuel) of Knoxville, Tenn.; two sons, Timmy Holt (Ellen) of Conway; Craig Holt (Paula) of Conway; five grandchildren, Adam Parker (Christina), Andrew Parker, Lindsey Haas (Eric), Patrick Holt (Shelley) and Makenzie Holt; seven great-grandchildren, Ayda Parker, Emily Parker, Sophia Parker, Kynlee Parker, Dawson Holt, Tucker Holt and Ripley Holt; and three sisters, Donna Faye Rabon, Connie Singleton
(Lanier) and Cathy Smith (Darrell) of Conway.
Visitation will be at the Conway Church of God June 12 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Holt requested donations be sent to Conway Church of God, Building Fund, 3111 Cultra Road, Conway, SC 29526.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
