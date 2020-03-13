MYRTLE BEACH—Verma Rae Blanton, 90, wife of the late Olin I. Blanton Jr., passed away March 5, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Oct. 9, 1929, in Conway, the daughter of the late Bishop and Flossie Floyd Harrelson.
Verma Rae was a talented artist who loved to paint. She was a member of the Waccamaw Art and Craft Guild. She was also charter member of the Forestbrook Baptist Church, where she enjoyed being involved in the caring and sharing group.
Verma Rae was loved by all and she saw the beauty in everything, especially her artwork.
She is survived by daughter Kimberly R. Blanton and husband Thomas Moore; son Gregory Derek Blanton and wife Donna; grandchildren Lauren Kyzer and husband Brian and Kyle Priestley and great-grandchildren Jacob Kyzer and Mason Kyzer.
A funeral service was held March 10 at Forestbrook Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach with Dr. Randal Helms officiating. Burial followed the service at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery in Myrtle Beach.
Memorials may be made to the Forestbrook Baptist Church, 2051 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
