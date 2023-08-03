Verma Graham Anderson
Funeral services for Verma Graham Anderson, 87, will be held Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. in Jamestown Baptist Church with the Rev. Jamey Collins and the Rev. Robbin King officiating. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Mausoleum.
Mrs. Anderson, widow of James E. "Buck" Anderson, passed away July 31.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Randolph Corneilus and Sadie Lee Martin Graham. She was a member of Jamestown Baptist Church.
Prior to retirement, she was employed with First Federal Savings and Loan in Conway.
She was predeceased by two sisters, Billie Mae Richardson and Joyce Girling; a sister-in-law, Shirley Altman; and a brother-in-law, Clayton Richardson.
She was a longtime member of the "Golden Girls", who met at McDonalds daily for lunch.
Surviving are three sons, Daryl Anderson (Sheila), Kevin Anderson and Russell Anderson (Mary) of Conway; one grandson, Graham Anderson of Conway; three brothers, Carl Graham (Betty) of Myrtle Beach, Jimmy Graham (Barbara) of Conway and Danny Graham (Charlie) of Conway; one sister, Marcia Furches (Tim) of Pensacola, Fla.; and two brothers-in-law, Phil Altman of Conway and Geoffrey Girling of North Myrtle Beach.
The family will receive friends at the church Aug. 4, 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Memorials may be sent to Jamestown Baptist Church, 2916 4th Ave., Conway, SC 29527.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
