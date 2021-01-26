Emmett A. Tydings Jr.
Former Gambrills, Md., resident, Emmett A Tydings Jr., 78, passed away Jan. 23 in Myrtle Beach after a long battle with cancer.
Emmett was a longtime resident of Gambrills where he and his wife of 52 years, Edna Tydings, were married and raised their two children, Laura and Debbie.
Emmett was a six-year Navy veteran and served in the Vietnam War. He was known for his strong work ethic and his love of spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. He took great pride in gardening and manicuring his lawn. Emmett always had a welcoming home and heart, and was a father, brother, poppy and friend to many.
Emmett retired from Verizon after many years of service and relocated to Myrtle Beach where he enjoyed relaxing and spending time with friends and family for the last 16 years of his life.
Emmett is survived by his wife, Edna; their two daughters and spouses, Laura (Darren) and Debbie (Mike); three grandchildren, Trae, Tori and Owen; brother and spouse, Dick (Theresa); and other extended family.
In honor of his wishes, a celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: www.stjude.org.
Condolences may be made at www.cremationservicesdirect.com.
Cremation Services Direct (843) 651-1194 of Myrtle Beach is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.