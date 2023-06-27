Vander “Doug” Strickland
LORIS-Funeral services for Vander “Doug” Strickland, 65, will be held June 30 at 2 p.m. in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Mack Hutson officiating. Committal services will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery.
Mr. Strickland passed away June 26 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born Jan. 12, 1958 in Myrtle Beach, he was the son of the late Vander W. Strickland and the late Estilene Pridgen Strickland. Mr. Strickland worked for 45 years, retiring as service manager for Rosemary Coin & Legacy Coin, for his boss and longtime friend Mr. R.A. Green (Paula). He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church who dearly loved his job, his family and his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Gracie A. Strickland; two daughters, Teresa Strickland (Christopher) and Ashley Scott (Donovan); five grandchildren, Madison Watts, Bentley Strickland, Addilynn Strickland, Joshua Clardy and Javian Scott; and two nieces, Brittany Thompkins (Brian) and Crystal Eaddy (Cory).
In addition to his parents, Mr. Strickland was predeceased by his sister, Karen McCracken.
Visitation will be held June 29, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m., in Hardwick Funeral Home and again on Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Those who wish may make memorials to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 6907 SC-905, Conway, SC 29526. Please sign Mr. Strickland’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
