George "Ed" E. VanDenburgh III
A memorial service for George E. “Ed” VanDenburgh III, 74, was held February 11 in the chapel of Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service.
A flag folding and presentation took place by former military personnel, Marine Don Sterling and Army Skip Whalen.
VanDenburgh of Myrtle Beach passed away Feb. 7 at his home.
Ed “Bucky” was born to the late George II and Mary Vandenburgh in the Cooperstown area in New York. This is where Ed learned to love the outdoors with fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and anything else he could do just to be outside.
Ed was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Vietnam conflict with the 9th Infantry Division out of Bearcat, in the Dong Nai Province of South Vietnam.
He was awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart for his combat efforts, among other military commendations.
Ed’s lifelong career was being a long-haul trucker retiring in the fall of 2019. After retirement, Ed spent much of his time on the open road with his Harley. He enjoyed NASCAR, music and cruises, but what he loved most of all was making memories with his family and friends and drinking beer!!
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by two sisters, Carol and Gail.
Survivors include the love of his life, his wife, Penny VanDenburgh; his children, Lynn (Jason) Marshall of North Carolina, Eddie (Heather) VanDenburgh of New York and Cheryl VanDenburgh of New York; his stepchildren, Janice (Mike) Fahy of New York and Kenny Pokorny of South Carolina.
Ed is also survived by his grandchildren, Allen, Jared, Olivia, Matthew, Samantha, Andrea, Bethany, Allison, Mike, Ryan and Ashley, along with several nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.
His fur babies, Major and Tye, will miss him very much as well.
Ed was one of a kind and as one of his grandchildren said, people are not made like him anymore.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is handling the arrangements.
