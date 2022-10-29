Valerie Dale King
Funeral services for Valerie Dale King, 41, will be held Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. in Pauley Swamp Baptist Church in Conway with the Rev. Robbin King and the Rev. Gary Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. King, affectionately know as Val to those close to her, passed away Oct. 28.
Born Feb. 14, 1981 in Smithfield, N.C., she was a daughter of the Rev. Lawrence and Connie Pounds. She was a member of Family Worship Church in Smithfield, N.C., and attended Forward Church in Myrtle Beach. Valerie received her master’s degree in business and accounting from Gardner-Webb University. She was employed by Deloitte as a certified fraud examiner and previously worked for the Accurate Group, Softpro and Gardner-Webb University. She loved to read, travel and shop, but most of all she loved her children, her family, and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
In addition to her parents of Clayton, N.C., Valerie is survived by her husband, Chris King; three children, Ellie, Olivia and Abigail; a brother, Jonathan Pounds and his wife Kayla and their daughter Ava of Benson, N.C.; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, the Rev. Robbin and Lucy King of Conway; her sister-in-law, Stephanie Oakley of Conway; and her aunts and uncles, Ray and Cathy Grove, Donnie and Louise Grove, Jim and Ann Grove, Evelyn Weber, Brenda and Bob Gooch, Donna and Tommy Barnes, Judy Grove, Sharon Weddle and Deborah Pounds.
The family will receive friends from Tuesday from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Memorials may be sent to the King Children Education Fund, c/o Pauley Swamp Baptist Church, 7480 Pauley Swamp Road, Conway, SC 29527.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
