Pola Elvada “Vada” Blanton
Funeral services for Pola Elvada “Vada” Blanton, 97, will be held July 20 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Earl Spivey and the Rev. Steven Cashion. Burial will follow in Green Sea Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Blanton, widow of Barley B. Blanton, passed away July 17 at Conway Manor.
Born Sept. 23, 1923 she was the daughter of the late Gardner and Mary Carter.
The oldest living member of Homewood Baptist Church cherished her family, church family and many friends. Mrs. Blanton was on the 1939 Loris High School State Championship Basketball Team.
She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Mitchell Thompson; and her brothers, Coy Lee Carter, Cosby Carter, A.P. Carter and E.T. Carter.
Survivors include her children, Kenneth B. Blanton and his wife Mildred of Union Grove, N.C., Michael A. “Mickey” Blanton and his wife Deborah of Loris, and Lloyd W. Blanton and his wife Patricia of Myrtle Beach; her grandchildren, Steven Blanton of Virginia Beach, Va., Mike Blanton of Summerton, Chris Blanton and his wife Genie of Conway and Amy Eastwood and her husband Tony of Aynor; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel.
Memorial donations may be made to Homewood Baptist Church, 3296 S.C. 319, Conway, SC 29526.
Goldfinch Funeral Home Loris Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
