Joseph Billy Jones
GREEN SEA-Joseph Billy Jones, 83, passed away April 14 in McLeod Loris Hospital.
He was born Aug. 31, 1937, in Horry County, a son of the late James Pearlie and Susan Caroline Perritt Jones.
He was also predeceased by his siblings, Agnes McNeil, Margaret Altman, Pearline Altman, Susie Marlowe, Ruby Harrelson, John Paul Jones, Alfred Jones, Lucille Jordan, Amanda Jones and Melvenia Jones; and a grandchild, Bradley.
Joseph served in the U.S. Navy for twenty-two years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and mechanic work. He was a loving brother, father and friend, who was always willing to help others.
Mr. Jones is survived by his siblings, Carlisle Jones, Mary Larimore and Sarah Larrimore; two close friends, Chris Elliott and Sly Avant; and nieces and nephews, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
No services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.