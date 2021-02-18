Lewis A. Pifer Jr.
A Funeral Mass for Lewis A. Pifer Jr., 75, will be celebrated by the Rev. Oscar Borda Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. in the Catholic Church of St. James in Conway. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel Feb. 22 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Mr. Pifer, husband of Rosanna S. Pifer, passed away Feb. 15 in Roper Hospital in Charleston following a brief illness.
Born July 15, 1945, in Newark, N.J., Mr. Pifer was the son of the late Lewis A. Pifer Sr. and the late Mary Albee Pifer. He was a diplomat with the U. S. State Department and traveled extensively across the world, including Liberia and Thailand. He also enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Rosanna Pifer; his children, Lewis A. Pifer III and Leslie P. Silk and her husband Steve; and his sisters, Mary Ellen Sobers and her husband Cliff and Linda Yeager and her husband David.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, attendance at the visitation will be limited to 25 people at one time, others allowed as previous guests leave. Face masks and social distancing are required.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.