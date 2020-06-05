MYRTLE BEACH—Tylor “Ty” Anthony Mikels, 22, passed away at his home.
Ty was born Aug. 10, 1997, in Ft. Myers, Florida.
God has gained another angel, who is joining his father Jason Bernard Mikels.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving Mom, Chanelle Marie Gray-Mikels-Trowbridge; his world, son Jace Anthony Mikels; siblings Isaiah and Jeremiah Trowbridge, Raegan and Joey Mikels and Avery Decker; uncles Justin R. Gray and TJ Mikels; grandparents Nana Joy L. Gray, PaPaw Mark A. Gray and Terry and Lynda Mikels; and great-grandparents PaPaw Bob L. Gray and Carol Gray-Buth, as well as many loving and amazing extended family members and friends who were touched by Tylor’s beautiful heart, fun loving spirit and goofy personality.
Tylor loved spending time with his family and friends, fishing, boating, gaming, billiards and life. He never met a stranger.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to help cover the funeral expenses through a Facebook PayPal account. A portion of the donations will go to support a stronger and quicker system for depression and anxiety mental health illnesses.
A private service by invitation only from his mother Chanelle Marie Gray-Mikels-Trowbridge was held May 18 in the chapel of Lewis Crematory.
