Trisha Richardson Hennecy
BRITTON’S NECK-A graveside service for Trisha Richardson Hennecy, 59, will be held June 28 at 11 a.m., in Old Neck Cemetery with the Rev. Gregg Cannon officiating.
Mrs. Hennecy passed away June 26 in McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.
Born January 22, 1964 in Marion, she was a daughter of the late Wendell and Carolyn Hanna Richardson.
Trisha enjoyed antiques and spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Hennecy is survived by her husband, James Hennecy; children, Jessica Matthews (Heath), Jennifer H. Rowe (David) and Jason Hennecy; sisters, Wendy Woodberry and Sharon Richardson; seven grandchildren, Hailey Stanley, Hunter Irwin, Aiden Matthews, Weston Matthews, Joseph Rowe, Madison Rowe and Michelle Rowe and many other family and friends who will miss her.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.