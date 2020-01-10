CONWAY—Travis Matthew Parker, 28, beloved son of Steve and Kathy Parker, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 4.
Travis was born on Sept.14, 1991, in Conway.
Travis had a natural competitive spirit and was passionate about any and all things sports and always gave everything he did his all. He truly loved life and lived every day to its fullest.
He loved to spend his free time with his family, on the beach surfing, on his boat fishing with his Dad, playing baseball and just being outdoors. His personality was larger than life, his laugh was infectious and he never met a stranger.
He knew how to light up a room and be the life of the party. He was truly one in a million and will be deeply missed.
Travis graduated from the College of Charleston in 2015 with a dual bachelor’s degree in business administration as well as tourism and hospitality management. He was most recently employed by Coastal Carolina University as sports sales manager.
Survivors include his parents of Conway; brother Willie Parker; sister Rebekah Parker; maternal grandparents Billie and Henrietta Atkins; ong-time girlfriend Claudia Padgett; lifelong best friend and cousin Melissa Moss; a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family and friends and his beloved fur babies, Jax and Myrtle.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Willie and Mary Parker.
Funeral services were held at Bethany Bible Chapel on Jan. 7 and officiated by the Revs. David Rickert and John Holmes. Burial followed at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to the Surfrider Foundation, P. O. Box 73550, San Clemente, CA, 92673.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
