Tracy Lee Sams
A graveside service for Tracy Lee Sams, 65, will be held Jan. 7 at 3:30 p.m. in White Savannah FWB Church Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Brown officiating.
Mr. Sams passed away Jan. 4 at his residence.
Born July 10, 1957 in Rockingham County, NC, he was a son of the late Roy Edward and Ethel Mae Strader Sams.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by seven brothers.
Tracy enjoyed woodworking, playing the guitar, fishing and spending time with family and friends.
Mr. Sams is survived by his son, Chris Sams (Angel); siblings, Steve Sams and Darlene Smith (Carl); grandchildren, Christian and Julie Sams, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US 378, Conway is serving the family.
