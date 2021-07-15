Tracie Diane Ritchey
LORIS-Tracie Diane Ritchey, 54, passed away July 12 at her residence. Born Dec. 29, 1966 in Meadville, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Dwayne and Judith Trainer Shreve.
Tracie was a loving mother, companion, grandmother and friend. She loved nature, art, painting, reading and video games. Making people laugh, cooking and spending time with family gave her great joy. Most of all she loved her animals and limiting her pets to eight was a task. Tracie never wanted anyone to feel sorry for her or sad, but wanted everyone to enjoy life to the fullest. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Ms. Ritchey is survived by her fiancé, Peter DiMarino; children, Tristen Warner, Nicole Shreve and Deanna Shreve Devore; six grandchildren; her little humans, Linaea, Madison, Alex and Collin, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
No services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
