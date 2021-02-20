Lavon Singleton
A graveside service for H.L. “Lavon” Singleton, 89, will be held Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. in Union United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor John Holmes and the Rev. Kyle Randle officiating.
Mr. Singleton went to be with his Lord and Savior Feb. 18 with his loving family by his side.
He was born Oct. 1, 1931, in Horry County, a son of the late Richard Lee and Reba Inez Hughes Singleton.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Betty Jo Hyman Singleton; and three brothers, Phillip, Gerald and Walker Singleton.
Lavon was a stalwart member of First United Methodist Church and the historic Hut Bible Class where he served as a Sunday School teacher for nearly 30 years. Upon graduation from Conway High School in 1949, Lavon attended Columbia School of Business for two years before enlisting in the US Army where he served as a tank crewman with H/H Co 1st Armor Training Regiment.
After completing his service obligation, Lavon returned to the farm and also worked as a gas truck driver with the Dilmar Oil Company. In 1964, he began what would become his lifelong career as a farm machinery salesman until his retirement in 1999. He not only took pride in his work, but truly relished the friends he made during his time in business. Over the years, his farm equipment expertise and honest reputation led him to be named one of the top farm equipment salesmen in North America.
Lavon had a passion for classical music and was an avid hunter up until the last years of his life. He loved taking his friends to the Singleton farm and watching the excitement of the hunt.
He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and a friend to all he met.
Lavon is survived by his son, Lt Col Mark Ashley Singleton USMC (Ret) (Sheila) of Conway; sister, Mary Elizabeth Broadway of Ashville, N.C.; grandchildren, Tara Lee Singleton (Brandon), Mark Ashley Singleton Jr. (Hollie) and Samuel Hampton-Cole Singleton; great-grandchildren, Emilee Faith Singleton, Ethan Brandon Singleton, Mark Ashley Singleton III and Mollie Lane Singleton; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
