Tony Russell Gerald
LORIS-Graveside services for Tony Russell Gerald, 53, will be held Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. in Cane Branch Cemetery with the Rev. Ross Altman officiating.
Mr. Gerald passed away Feb. 22 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born Feb. 29, 1968 in Loris, he was the son of the late Donnie Evans Gerald and the late Marjorie Loraine Tyler Gerald. Mr. Gerald worked as a heavy machine operator with Horry County Public Works. He loved his children, riding his Harley with his wife, and all of his animals. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Gerald of Loris; two sons, Christopher Johnson and Richard Smith of Loris; one brother, Bruce Gerald and his wife Suprena of Loris; and two nephews, Scott Gerald and Tyler Gerald of Loris.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Gerald was predeceased by his sister, Judy Martin.
The family will receive friends immediately following services at Cane Branch Cemetery. The family requests that memorials be made to the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, P.O. Box 3369, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582. Please sign Mr. Gerald’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home. Call (843) 756-7001.
