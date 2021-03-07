Anthony J. “Tony” LaPiana
Anthony J. “Tony” LaPiana, 77, passed away March 6 at his home.
Born Nov. 5, 1943, in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Stephano LaPiana and Santa Carenza LaPiana.
Along with his parents, Mr. LaPiana was predeceased by his twin grandchildren, Meghan and Luke; a brother, Danny Gatti; and a sister, Elsie Abbay.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Carole Siering LaPiana of the home; five sons, Stephen LaPiana of Myrtle Beach, Marcus LaPiana and his wife Debra of Manorville, N.Y., Anthony LaPiana of Myrtle Beach, David LaPiana of Leesburg, Fla., and Matthew LaPiana and his wife Lauri of Speonk, N.Y.; a daughter, Rachel Delgado of Myrtle Beach; and eight grandchildren, Joey, Austin, Jillian, Madison, Sean, Jessica, Sophia and Maximus.
Due to COVID-19 and limited seating, please contact the family for funeral service information.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75231 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn 38105.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
