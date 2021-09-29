Thomas Allen “Tommy” Thompson
A graveside service for Thomas Allen “Tommy” Thompson, 86, will be held Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. in Spring Branch Baptist Church Cemetery with military rites and a “Last Call” ceremony by Fair Bluff Fire and Rescue.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.
Mr. Thompson passed away in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center Sept. 26 following injuries he received from a fall at his home.
Born in Wampee on Sept. 14, 1935, he was the son of the late Hezekiah “H.E” Thompson and the late Dora Skipper Thompson. In 1941, when Tommy turned 6-years-old, the family moved to Kingstree. Their property on Highway 90 was taken to be used as a bombing range during WWII.
Tommy attended Clemson College prior to entering the military. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force as an air traffic controller during the Korean Conflict. After his military service, he returned to Clemson University and received his degree in agricultural economics. He believed in the “Tigers”.
Tommy owned and operated a farm supply business and grain company and farmed on the side. He managed and was part owner of New Planters Tobacco Warehouse for ten years and a bookkeeper for thirty years. He volunteered with the Fair Bluff Fire and Rescue as an EMT until his retirement.
His retirement was filled with family and gardening. For him, gardening was his rehab. Recently, he enjoyed volunteering at the Fair Bluff Depot Museum. Tommy was a member of Spring Branch Baptist Church. He taught Sunday school there for forty-nine years and served on most committees.
In addition to his parents, Tommy was predeceased by his first wife, Doris Hanna Thompson; three brothers, Laverne, Leroy and Erwin Thompson; and a sister, Sara Beth Thompson O’Quinn, all of Kingstree.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Mary Alice McNeill Thompson; a son, Thomas Allen Thompson and his wife Emily; a daughter, Dora Allison Thompson Hutchinson and her husband Craig, all of Nichols; five grandchildren, Kye Thompson, Brent Causey (Britney), Ben Thompson, Kati Hutchinson (Matthew) and Hali Hutchinson; two great-grandchildren, Preston Kelly and Brentlee Causey; a brother-in-law, Charles O’Quinn of Kingstree; and a sister-in-law, Joan B. Thompson of Myrtle Beach.
We respectfully request that you wear a mask while in the presence of others at the cemetery.
If you would like to remember Tommy, the family suggests that memorials be made in his memory to Fair Bluff Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 645, Fair Bluff, N.C. 28439, or Spring Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, 6710 Church Loop Road, Nichols 29581 or to Fair Bluff Depot Museum, P.O. Box 234, Fair Bluff, N.C. 28439.
Meares Funeral Home of Mullins is serving the family.
