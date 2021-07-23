Tommy Norris Sr.
Funeral services for Tommy Norris Sr., 84, will be held July 24 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Steven Barfield officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Norris passed away July 22.
Tommy was born in Tabor City, N.C., a son of the late Jessie and Derrell Norris. He was a skilled craftsman and owner of a cabinet shop prior to his retirement. Tommy enjoyed fishing, cooking and drinking coffee in the early morning with friends, playing card, eating chicken bog, and frying fish.
He was predeceased by a brother, Bill Norris; and a sister, Agnes N. Causey.
Tommy is survived by a daughter, Susie N. Goldfinch (George); a son, Tommy Norris Jr. of Conway; three grandchildren, Meghan Goldfinch Hayden (Seth), Heyes Goldfinch (Anna), and Nicole Norris Clark of Conway; three great-grandchildren, Alyssa Clark, Alex Norris and Avery Goldfinch; four stepgreat-grandchildren, Gabriel Hayden, Hannah Hayden, Bella Hayden and Brooks Hayden; two sisters, Elizabeth N. Housand and Diane N. Bell (Eugene) of Loris; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to www.canineangelsusa.org
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
