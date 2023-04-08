Tommy Legrande Hucks
GRESHAM-Tommy Legrande Hucks, 66, passed away April 7 at MUSC.
Born Jan. 25, 1957 in Conway, he was a son of Marion Turner Hucks and the late Tommy Hucks.
He was also predeceased by his son, Jason Darrel Hucks.
Legrande enjoyed farming, horses and all animals.
Mr. Hucks is survived by his wife, Diane Doyle Hucks; children, Eric Hucks (Jenny), Quentin Hucks, Dillion Hucks and Regina Hucks; sister, Janice Williams; daughter-in-law, Kitty Hucks;
grandchildren, Ashton Hucks (Bri), Evie Hucks, Madelyn Hucks, Melissa Hucks, Jayceon Hucks and Mason Williams; and special friends, Tyron Williams and Russell Cooper.
Services will be held at a later date.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
