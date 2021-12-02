Tommy Lee Wilson Sr.

LORIS-Tommy Lee Wilson Sr., 67, passed away Nov. 30 at his home.

Born on Feb. 14, 1954 in Fair Bluff, N.C., he was the son of the late Johnnie Leneau Wilson and the late Mary Elizabeth Thompson Wilson.

Mr. Wilson worked as a machine operator and farmer and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife, Cathy Hodge Wilson; two sons, James Hodge and his wife Shannon of Marion and Tommy Lee Wilson Jr. of Loris; daughter, Tonya Buffkin and her fiancé Matthew Worthington of Shallotte, N.C.; four grandchildren, Madison A. Buffkin, Austin Blake Hodge, Dakota Buffkin and Winter Wilson; brother, Joseph Leneau Wilson and his wife Rachael of Mullins; and two sisters, Teresa Castrat of Galivants Ferry and Sharon Williamson and her husband Myron of Evergreen, N.C.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Wilson was predeceased by his brother, Franklin Wilson.

Memorial services will be private.

