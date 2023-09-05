Tommy Gene Sawyer
LONGS-Funeral services for Tommy “Gene” Sawyer, 75, will be held Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. in Buck Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Allen and the Rev. Billy Long officiating. Committal services will follow in Buck Creek Cemetery.
Mr. Sawyer passed away Sept. 3 in Seacoast McLeod Medical Center in Little River.
Born Dec. 19, 1947 in Conway, he was the son of the late Burroughs Charles Sawyer and the late Bertha Richardson Sawyer Little.
Gene loved his children with all his heart. He loved shagging to beach music, fishing and playing slots. He was the owner and operator of Gene’s Kwick Service for 17 years. In his later years, he worked as a timber buyer until his retirement. Gene was a proud member of The Pro-Logger Association and Buck Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Krista S. Faulk (James Christopher); son, Tommy Gene Sawyer III (Rebekah); six grandchildren, Madison, Crystal, Bethany, Chris Jr., Savannah and Saylor; five great-grandchildren; brother, Austin Sawyer; sisters, Shirley S. Medlin and Patricia Sawyer, and longtime companion and friend, Sherry Hooper.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Sawyer was predeceased by the mother of his children, Cynthia; one son, Tommy Gene Sawyer II; brothers, Kenneth Sawyer Sr. and B.C. Sawyer; and sister, Joann Sawyer Barringer.
The family will receive friends Sept. 6, from 5 p.m-7 p.m., in Hardwick Funeral Home. Please sign Mr. Sawyer’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
