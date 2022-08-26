Tommy Galloway
LORIS-Tommy Galloway, 58, died Aug. 23 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born Feb. 29, 1964 in Conway, he was a son of the late Tommie J. ”Buck” Galloway and Lillie Mae Willis Galloway.
Mr. Galloway worked endlessly and enjoyed helping anyone in need, he loved spending time with his family and friends on the weekends. Tommy was a loving father, brother, grandfather, friend to all. He was a heavy equipment operator with MB Kahn Construction.
Mr. Galloway is survived by his children, Crystal Galloway Chandler, Tommy Glenn Galloway II and Jeremy Charles Galloway; two sisters, Lynn Hurley and Tracey Galloway; mother of his children, Joyce Galloway Hooks; one grandson, Tyler Allen Chandler, along with many family and friends who will miss him.
A special thank you to Crescent Hospice and his nurse Sheena Bryant.
A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
