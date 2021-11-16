Tommy Elbert Tyler

Funeral services for Tommy Elbert Tyler, 50, will be held Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. in The Refuge Savannah Bluff. The Rev. John Hunter and the Rev. Mike Herrington will be officiating the service.

Mr. Tyler passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 15 in Conway Medical Center.

Born Jan. 19, 1971 in Loris, he was a son of the late Elbert Tyler and Betty Jo Tyler.

Tommy enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Tommy is survived by his loving wife of twenty-four years, Erica Martin Tyler; one son, James Elbert Tyler; two daughters, Christina Elizabeth Tyler and Allyson Tyler; two brothers, Bobby Causey (Laurie) and Nathan Tyler; one sister, Lisa Rife (Bobby), along with many other family and friends who will miss him.

Tommy attended The Refuge Savannah Bluff.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

There was a family and friends gathering Tuesday night at The Refuge Savannah Bluff.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Refuge at Savannah Bluff 306 S.C. 544 Conway SC, 29526.

