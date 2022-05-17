Tommy Dale Cox
A graveside service to celebrate his life of Tommy Dale Cox, 71, was held May 16 in Princeville Cemetery, Loris.
Mr. Cox passed away May 12, surrounded by his family in his home.
He was a lifelong resident of Loris, a graduate of Loris High School and Horry-Georgetown Tech where he studied to become a licensed contractor.
He owned a construction company for more than 35 years and was an amazing home builder and master carpenter. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing, but loved most doing it with his family.
He was a simple man and nothing meant more to him than his family and friends.
Tommy was predeceased by his son, Bucky Dale Cox of Loris. Surviving are his daughter, Tiffany Janine Cox of Loris; and his two grandchildren, Colby Dale Cox and Mason Carter Cox of Loris. Also surviving is the mother of his two children and lifelong friend, Belinda Bell. Tommy has many siblings, nieces and nephews, cousins and longtime friends.
He was loved by many.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.
