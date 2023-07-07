Todd Rauster Ginader
Todd Rauster Ginader, 70, of Conway, passed away June 25.
Born July 21, 1952, he was a son of the late Charles Hanford and Lois Margaret Jenkins Ginader.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Tyler Ginader; daughter, Megan Angeline (Mark) Anderson; son, Eric Todd Ginader; grandsons, Erik and Dominik Ginader, whom he shared with his former wife, Deborah Shell Hulver; stepdaughters, Cindy (Eddie) Hopkins, Tina (Bryan) McComas and Ranee (Larry) Miller; stepgrandchildren, Brandon, Anthony, Devin, Haley, Alex, Jonathan and Tylar; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Austin, Avery, Addison and Ashton. Also surviving are his lifelong friends, Tammy Allamong and Greg Sirbaugh; and stepsiblings, Beth, Jim and Tommy Phalen.
He had a special bond with his grandmother, Almina, during his upbringing in Scranton, Pa., until age 15 when he and his father relocated to California for his father's new position at Capital Records.
Todd spent his high school years cruising the Southern California of the 1960s on his Honda 350 while attending Hoover High, where he was the newspaper editor, assistant editor and technical editor at varying times for the high school paper and also had a weekly column in the local Glendale newspaper. He was on the track and cross country teams, a member of the Science Club and the German Club, a charter member of the math society, Mu Alpha Theta, a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist, and president of the Chess Club.His curious intellect and love of learning, reading, running and writing continued throughout his lifetime, and in later years, he was a card-carrying member of MENSA, with a verified IQ of 170.
Todd served in the Army and then the West Virginia Air National Guard.
To say he was mechanically inclined is an understatement, and he enjoyed jobs where he was able to put that to good use, working at Baltimore Hydraulics, Baltimore Steel, with high voltage electrical systems and electrical control circuitry, and with the stone quarries, where he created the parts inventory system for Genstar. He also worked summers for the Department of Labor, Migrant and Seasonal Farmworkers assistance and at Timber Ridge School.
In his later years, he delivered for Papa John's in Myrtle Beach, of which he was fond of saying, "I have a wife I love, I make good money and I live in a vacation destination."
He reveled in entertaining with tales of the remarkable sights and unforgettable encounters he experienced while delivering pizzas in a vibrant coastal paradise. Even in his semiretirement, he maintained a strong passion for hands-on creation and was always engaged in various projects, with a particular expertise in electrical, although his repertoire extended to diverse endeavors including crafting 3D chess sets, working on cars and tinkering with antique trains. In their retirement, he cherished his time with Marie, especially joyously collaborating on imaginative outdoor decorations, breathing life into each season with their creative flair.
His lifelong hobby was target shooting, and he was a talented marksman. He also had a keen interest in numismatics, mathematics and puzzles. His droll sense of humor went with him everywhere, as did his positive outlook. Anyone who knew him knew he was just as likely to answer the phone with "Bucksport Home for the morally corrupt," as "Hello there!"
In honoring his indomitable spirit and durable humor, let us remember Todd Rauster Ginader with a smile, for he taught us the invaluable art of finding joy even in life's quirkiest moments.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared or viewed online at palmettocs.com
