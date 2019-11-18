MYRTLE BEACH—Ting Todd, 82, a native son of Myrtle Beach died Nov. 7 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Ting was born on Dec. 29, 1936, in Myrtle Beach, the son of the late F. G. and Lena Hucks Todd. He was the youngest of 11 children.
He was predeceased by his parents; granddaughter Stratton Noel Sichitano; sisters Inez Todd, Elise Todd Dupie, Mollie Todd Rodgers, and Martha Todd and brothers Gary Todd, Brunis Todd, Ernest Todd, and Wilbur Todd.
He was a life long member of First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach and his desire in life was to be of service to his friends and community. He deeply loved his family and friends.
If you knew Ting, you knew he was a man of his word and you respected his advice. One of his greatest joys was cooking at Thanksgiving and Christmas for his friends and enjoying the fellowship. He always quoted “you can never have too many friends.”
As a young boy after World War II, he remembers his father obtaining the contract from the US Government to realign Highway 17 through Myrtle Beach as it is today.
His father brought in C. L. Benton and together they completed the highway per the contract and formed a life long relationship with the Benton family that we still enjoy today. Until his death he operated his business on the same property that has been in the Todd family for over 100 years.
He was always proud to say he was born before Myrtle Beach was a town, since it wasn’t incorporated until 1937.
He is survived by his wife Sherrie Herring Todd; daughter Christian Todd Sichitano and husband Mark; granddaughter Stellan Noel Sichitano; daughter Gina Thompson Shelley and husband Ford; granddaughters Cagney Shelley Hart and Vaida O’Ryley Shelley; great-granddaughter Kinston O’Marah Hart; son Gaither Bengene Thompson II and wife Melanie; granddaughters Lawson Thompson Brandon and husband 1st Lt. Hunter Brandon (U.S. Army) and Ella Kinley Thompson; sister Eula Mae Todd; brother James Todd and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services were held at First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach on Nov. 11 with Pastor Bruce Crawford and Dr. Wayne Brown officiating. Burial followed at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Steeple Fund at First Baptist Church, 500 4th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 or the Martha E. Todd Scholarship Fund, c/o First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach, 500 4th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
McMillan-Small Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
