MYRTLE BEACH—Tina J. Gulino, 96, died April 25 at Reflections Assisted Living, Carolina Forest.
Tina was born March 19, 1924, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Joseph and Nancy Corso.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by husband James Gulino, and siblings Anna, Jean, Joseph and Frank.
She had many careers but she is most proud of the 19 years she worked at Catskill High School as a substitute teacher until she retired at 83. She loved every one of her students like they were her own.
At 86 she wrote and published her memoirs, “It’s Never too Late,” and a children’s book, “Peter Rabbit and my Tulips.”
Left to cherish her memory are daughters Angela Heyman and husband Raymond and Nancy Maurin and husband Joseph; grandchildren Tina Carbone, Thomas Heyman, James Maurin and Maria E. Maurin and great-grandchildren Christopher Carbone, Matthew Heyman, Gabriella Carbone and Zachary Heyman.
A memorial service will be held in New York at a later date.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Carolina Forest Chapel, is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.