Timothy B. Horner
Timothy “Tim” Bruce Horner, 69, put a glide in his stride, a dip in his hip and was escorted to the Mothership by Star Child and Dr. Funkenstein on Dec. 14.
Tim was born Oct. 17, 1952 to parents Barbara Jean Brand and Frank Burke Horner in Neptune, N.J. He lived in Myrtle Beach for the past 40 years and was an independent roofing contractor for most of that time.
He got up early and worked hard to make it to Downwind Sails beach in the afternoon for his daily surf sessions. Tim was a frequent flyer at Sounds Familiar record shop, an avid collector of music and a connoisseur of all things funky and groovy. He was always proud to have the greenest lawn on the block and a towering sycamore tree that he parked his ’89 red Dodge Ram under.
His conversations and opinions were always passionate and animated by “Tim-isms”. He loved and cared for many dogs in his life and surely has a pack of Golden Retrievers and German Shepherds awaiting him at the Pearly Gates. Tim spent his final days watching the animal planet and listening to music with his daughter by his side at Grand Strand Medical Center.
He is survived by his daughter, Caitlin Marie Horner; brother, Kenneth Michael Horner; sister, Kathryn Leigh Horner Somers; nephew, James Franklin Somers; and niece, Kelsey Alexandra Horner.
Tim has been described as a legend by friends, so may his legacy and energy live on in us, in the waves of the ocean and in every record that spins.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.
