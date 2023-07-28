Timothy Oneal Jordan
A funeral service for Timothy Oneal Jordan, 58, will be held Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. in Juniper Bay Baptist Church with the Rev. Jonathan Vandermark officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Jordan passed away July 28 at his residence.
Born May 15, 1965 in Conway, he was a son of Roberta Rabon Jordan and the late Frankie Oneal Jordan
Timothy enjoyed riding motorcycles. He was a USMC veteran, a member of Jordanville Masonic Lodge and Juniper Bay Baptist Church.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother, Jimmy Wayne Jordan (Angela); niece,
Heather Jordan Brown (Dakoda), and many other family and friends, who will miss him.
The family will receive friends July 31 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Watson Funeral Services.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
