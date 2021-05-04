Timothy R. Grow
Timothy R. Grow, 64, of Myrtle Beach, formerly Sidney, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly April 29.
Born Feb. 11, 1957, in Sidney, N.Y., he is the son of the late Richard Grow and Eleanor (Walters) MacDonald.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Titus Grow of Myrtle Beach; a daughter, Cortney Grow (Jeff Miller) of Sidney; a son, Timothy M Grow (Jessica Grow) of Unadilla, N.Y.; grandchildren, Alexandria Grow of Georgetown, N.Y., Dakota Mae Cotten (Alex Baum) of Myrtle Beach, Timothy M Grow, currently stationed in S. Korea, Michaela Cotten (Brody Tiska) of Myrtle Beach, Matthew, Brooke and Olive Grow of Unadilla, Tori Lent of Columbia, his mother, Eleanor MacDonald of Raleigh, N.C.; sisters, Sandi Thoms (Bill Thoms) of Myrtle Beach, Teri Boulay (Mike Boulay) of Raleigh, N.C., and Annette Mertz of Cary, N.C.; sister-in-law, Sonia Hall (Wayne Hall) of Bainbridge, N.Y.; brothers, Steve Grow of Newnan, Ga., and Richard Grow of Sidney, N.Y.
Also surviving are many nieces and nephews; his furry babies, Gunner, Cooper and Ash; and grand fur babies, Max, Zoe, Rocco and Harley.
Tim was predeceased by his father, Richard Grow; stepfather, Fred MacDonald; sister-in-law, Debra Grow of Newnan, Ga.; and brother-in-law, Randy Mertz of Sidney, N.Y.
Plans for a private service are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
