Thurmon James Long
LORIS-Funeral services for Thurmon James Long, 72, will be held July 3 at 3 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Williams officiating. Committal services will be held in Hardee Cemetery.
Mr. Long passed away June 29 in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Born Aug. 5, 1949 in Loris, he was the son of the late Thurmon Boyd Long Sr. and the late Gracie Duncan Long. He worked as a collision repairman with Long Brothers Body Shop.
Survivors include his loving wife, Linda Lawing Long; son, Richard “Ricky” Dwayne Long of Whiteville, N.C.; two daughters, Teresa Louise Abrahams of Moyok, N.C.; and Patricia Estepp and her husband Frank of Loris; two stepsons, Chad Smith and his wife Dana and Chase Smith and his wife Tiffany of Myrtle Beach; many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Thurmon “Bunk” Long Jr. of Thomasville, N.C., and Laverne Long of Loris; five sisters, Marie Staten and her husband Joe of Lexington, N.C., Janet Darlene Blalock and her husband Randall of Myrtle Beach, Cynthia Long Martin and her husband Jeff of Conway, Robin Foglesonger and her husband John of Conway and Jackie Long of Conway.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Long was predeceased by one grandson, Matthew Vandevander; one great-granddaughter, Ciera Long; three brothers, Elvin Dale Long, Wayne Dorman and Willard Ernest Long; two sisters, Margie Stevens and Jean Howard; and son-in-law, Robert Abrahams.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at Hardwick Memorial Chapel.
Please sign Mr. Long’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.