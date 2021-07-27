Thomas Monroe Vaught
LONGS-Funeral services for Thomas Monroe Vaught, 83, will be held July 29 at 2 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Earl J. Spivey officiating. Committal services, with military honors, will follow in Buck Creek Cemetery.
Mr Vaught passed away July 26 at his home in Longs following an illness.
Born Nov. 24, 1937 in Loris, he was the son of the late Lundy Monroe “L.M.” Vaught and the late Flora Anderson Vaught.
Mr. Vaught served his country with courage, honor, and distinction in both the U.S. Air Force and the Army National Guard. Monroe worked with Penn Ventilator until his retirement and was of the Baptist faith. As an avid classic car enthusiast he was especially proud of his 1962 Chevrolet Impala.
Survivors include his two sons, George Thomas “Tommy” Vaught and his wife Westie, and Eriek Vaught of Longs; grandson, Thomas Vaught II of Longs; two brothers, David Vaught and his wife Jessica of Tabor City, N.C., and Steve Vaught and his wife June of Longs; sister-in-law, Bonnie Vaught of Loris; and a very special friend, Freddie Long of Loris.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Vaught was predeceased by his wife, Jonna Fae Turbeville Vaught; two brothers, James Darrell Vaught and the Rev. Paul Heyward Vaught; and sister-in-law, Glenda C. Vaught.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 1 p.m. until 1:50 p.m. Please sign Mr. Vaught’s online guest book at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call (843) 756-7001.
