Thomas Todaro
Thomas Todaro, 85, went to his Heavenly Home Sept. 6 in Conway Medical Center.
He was the husband of Tina Vaughn Todaro.
Born May 26, 1936 in Italy, a son of the late Angelo Todaro and Carmela Antonucci Todaro.
Thomas enjoyed riding his bicycle and his motorcycle, he also enjoyed his formula one car races, and drinking his Espresso Coffee. Thomas had a great sense of humor who kept everyone he knew laughing all the time. Mr. Todaro was a loving husband, dad, brother, grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law and friend. He will be missed by all.
Mr. Todaro is survived by his wife of 23 years, Tina Vaughn Todaro; one brother, Gino Todaro (Enza); sister-in-law, Kimberly Knapp (Harold), who he always made laugh and called “Sister Bear”; mother-in-law, June Berube, who he called “MaMa Bear”; nieces, Katrina and Melissa; nephew, Angelo; a good friend, Dave; and Aunt Donna and Uncle Frank.
No Services are planned at this time.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, is serving the family.
