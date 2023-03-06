Thomas Savage Heyward Jr.
A memorial service for Thomas Savage Heyward Jr., 86, will be held March 17 at 11 a.m. in the Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church, 410 Sixth Ave. South, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29597.
Mr. Heyward passed away Feb. 27 at his home.
Born Oct. 11, 1936 in Rockingham, N.C., he was the son of the late Thomas Savage Heyward and Mary Heyward McCoy.
Tom is survived by his wife, Shirley Heyward; daughter, Terri Heyward; stepson, Rickie Barbee; stepdaughter, Cindy Straney; grandsons, Thomas Savage Heyward IV and Travis Paul Heyward; brother, Charles Heyward; and sister, Deborah Smith. He was predeceased by his son, Thomas Savage Heyward III; stepson, LaRue Barbee; and sister, Mary Agnes Johns.
Tom was a master golf professional and to say he loved golf would be an understatement. Early in his life, he played golf during his time in the Navy, joined the PGA Tour in the early 1960s and in 1968 settled in the Myrtle Beach area where he worked at Pine Lakes Country Club, The Surf Club, Beachwood Golf Course and Arcadian Shores, to name a few. He traveled the world playing golf and covered most of the United States. When he wasn’t playing or teaching golf, he was watching it on TV. He loved to work in the community and for his church. He was a longtime member of Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church and Rotary.
He also loved history and anything to do with the American Revolutionary War. He was a member of Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and participated in their local chapter meetings.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.leefhandcrematory.com for the Heyward family.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
