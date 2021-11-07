Thomas Reginald Cox

Funeral services for Thomas Reginald Cox, 83, will be held Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. from Sweetwater Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Cliff Mixon officiating. Burial will follow in Graham Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at Sweetwater Branch Baptist Church.

Mr. Cox passed away Nov. 6 in Conway Medical Center.

Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Thomas Wilson and Lillian Blanche Young Cox. He was a member of Sweetwater Branch Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for many years. Mr. Cox was the owner and operator of Cox Welding Service and Tom's Socastee Restaurant. He was a former member of Horry County Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Mr. Cox was predeceased by two brothers, John I. Cox and Elwin Wilson Cox; and two sisters, Lillian Paulette Barnes and Terry Elaine Santos.

Surviving are his wife, Andrea "Andy" Saxmann Cox of Conway; two sons, Ron Cox (Michele) of Milwaukee, Wisc., and Reggie Cox of Conway; two grandchildren, Tom Cox (Maryemma) and Haley Cox; one brother, Danny C. Cox (Nancy) of Ocean City, Md.; and one sister, Ann Cox Branton of Conway.

Memorials may be sent to Sweetwater Branch Baptist Church, 1436 S.C. 544, Conway 29526.

Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com