Thomas Ray Mills

LONGS-Funeral services for Thomas Ray Mills, 83, will be held Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Mack Hutson officiating. Committal services will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Thursday in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Mr. Mills went to be with his Lord and Savior Nov. 14.

Born Jan. 29, 1938 in Loris, he was the son of the late Oscar Corbett and Leila Suggs Mills.

Mr. Mills served his country with courage and honor in the U.S. Army. After his service to his country he worked as a funeral director with Goldfinch Funeral Home until his retirement. Thomas was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and had a tremendous presence in the community. He will be dearly missed by his close friends and family.

Survivors include his brother, Junior Mills of Thomasville, N.C.; one sister, Virginia Stephens Blanton of Longs; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Mills was predeceased by three brothers, Don Mills, Lloyd Mills and Corbett Mills; and one sister, Pauline Edgerton.

