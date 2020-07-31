MYRTLE BEACH—Thomas Lee Cooper, a lifelong resident of the Myrtle Beach area, passed away at 62 on July 21 at Blue Ridge Healthcare in Georgetown after a long battle with health issues.
His late wife and constant companion since they were 16 years old, Judy Cooper, was also his primary caregiver until her death in 2016.
He is survived by his son and daughter, Thomas Lee Cooper II and Amber Lynn Cooper; beloved granddaughter Zoey LeeAnn Cooper and brothers and sisters Francis Cooper, Mary Mendez, Doris Wadsworth, Larry Cooper and Katy Crawford.
Thomas was preceded in death by wife Judith M Cooper; parents Leroy Cooper and Mary Jo Mangrum and younger brother John Cooper.
Thomas was many things — he was a skilled carpenter, a loving husband, father, son and brother. He loved to make people laugh with his funny stories and jokes and have a good time with his friends.
A graveside service was held at Hillcrest Cemetery on July 26.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
