PAWLEYS ISLAND—Thomas Lavell Secrest passed away on Jan. 27.
He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, and attended the United States Military Academy at West Point from 1966-1970.
After graduation, he served in Germany and Fort Knox and resigned his commission in 1975.
After graduation from the University of Texas Law School in 1978, he joined the law firm of Fish & Neave in New York City where he was a patent infringement trial lawyer.
Tom married Elizabeth Weug Secrest in 1981 and they resided in Brooklyn and Briarcliff Manor, New York, until retiring to Pawleys Island in 2004.
He is survived by his wife; son Laurence Lavell Secrest (Jennifer); grandchildren Sarah Secrest and Johnathan Lavell Secrest; brothers John Secrest (Claudia) and Randy Secrest and several nieces and nephews.
Services were held Feb. 3 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. Burial will be at the Unites States Military Academy at West Point at a future date to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
