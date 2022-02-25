Thomas John Cornell
A memorial service for Thomas John Cornell, 75, will be held March 2 at 11 a.m. in Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Don Hopkins officiating.
Mr. Cornell, of Aynor, passed away Feb. 24 in Conway Medical Center. He was the husband of Catherine “Cathy” Baker Cornell and the son of the late Paul Cornell and Marguerite Murray Cornell Donnelly.
Mr. Cornell was a Vietnam veteran, serving two tours of duty for the Marines. He was a member of The Marine Corp League and had a passion for playing golf.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Wesley Cornell; one daughter, Adele Leggens; four grandchildren, Sydney McPherson, Zowie McPherson, Myles McPherson and Mason McPherson; and two brothers, Paul Cornell and Danny Cornell.
People attending the service are asked to follow all CDC guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing.
Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor, 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is serving the family. Call (843) 358-5800.
