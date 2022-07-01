Thomas E. Burke
Funeral services for Thomas E. Burke, 78, will be held July 13 at 11 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church.
Mr. Burke quietly passed away June 29 holding his loving wife’s hands. Tom was born Oct. 31, 1943, a Halloween baby, to Edward M. and “Tot” Ora Weed in Pittsfield, Mass.
He grew up in Lenox, Mass., once being a young subject of Norman Rockwell. Tom graduated from Lenox High School before earning a certificate from Northeastern University in electronics. He worked in hospitals, the last one being Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass., when he retired in 1995. Two years later he and his wonderful wife, Marie, moved to South Carolina.
Besides skiing when he was younger, Tom built his own computers and enjoyed hanging with his friends.
In Garden City he joined a computer club repairing computers with Ken and Billy before his eyesight was totally lost.
Mr. Burke is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marie Nicole Guay Burke; three sisters, Barbara Jean Kogut, Patricia Bailly and Margart Carpenter; several nieces and nephews, along with many family and friends who will miss him.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the National Federation of the Blind of SC.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
