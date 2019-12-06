GALIVANTS FERRY—Thomas Dewey Frye, 79, passed away Nov. 26 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Born Jan. 6, 1940, in Marion County, he was the son of the late George Dewey Frye and Elizabeth Altman Frye.
Mr. Frye was a member of Red Hill Southern Methodist Church, the Omar Shrine Morticians Unit and the Aynor Masonic Lodge.
He worked as a farmer.
Along with his parents, Mr. Frye was predeceased by brothers Charlie and Carl Frye and sisters Helen Johnson and Kaye Bratcher.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his caregivers, Loretta Spivey and Patricia “Barbara” Dixon, and to LeeAnne Elliott with Embrace Hospice..
Surviving are his wife Marvidean Hughes Frye of Galivants Ferry; son Thomas Michael “Mike” Frye (Kelly) of Galivants Ferry; daughters Brenda F. Rabon (Wayne) of Aynor, Donna F. Jordan (Jay) of Loris and Karen Frye of Galivants Ferry; grandchildren Amanda, Ashley, Alisha, Sammie Jo, Erica, Michael and Alexandra; twelve great-grandchildren and special “sister” Bonnie F. Hussey of Myrtle Beach.
Funeral services were held Nov. 29, at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, with the Revs. Ragsdale Allsbrook and Donny Graham officiating. Entombment followed at Hillcrest Mausoleum.
Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson Foundation, 8830 Cameron St. #201, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
