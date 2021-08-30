Thomas Carl Benson
A graveside service for Thomas Carl Benson, 71, will be held Sept. 7 at 10:30 a.m. in Lakeside Cemetery. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service.
Mr. Benson died Aug. 28 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born in Conway, Thomas was a son of the late Thomas Luther and Ella Earle Busbee Benson. Tommy lived in Ft. Lauderdale for 43 years and had recently returned to South Carolina to make his home in Murrells Inlet.
He never lost his love of low country nature in which he was raised hunting and fishing with his grandfather Carl Busbee at Caledonia. In his later years his passion for photography emerged capturing the beauty of the birds at Huntington Beach State Park and the Everglades. He had such patience waiting for the perfect moment when a mother egret was feeding her babies or a great blue, who caught a fish bigger than he was, or the impressive display of plumage from the spoonbills.
He was always eager to learn more about the birds and the abilities of his camera to capture their story. With all these magnificent pictures he felt such joy in sharing them with all of his Facebook friends, who waited every day with anticipation to see what his next post would bring.
Tommy had a deep love for people and was always willing to share what he was learning about his camera and the birds in hopes of encouraging others to share his passion.
Photography was not his only talent. He loved woodwork and made beautiful frames for the pictures he took. He also created unique and exquisite furniture for his home and others. But his greatest talent was his love and care for people. He was forever kind, generous and encouraging to everyone. He made you feel good. He found great joy in other people’s success. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his grandparents, Martin Luther and Carrie Sue Benson.
Survivors include his daughter, Laura Lynn Benson (Ritchie) Williams; grandchildren, Luke Carlyle Williams, Lawton Avery Williams and Grayson Lynn Williams; sister, Frances Benson Lambe; brother, William Richard Benson; nephews, Ronald Scott Lambe and Thomas Martin Benson; and niece, Kathleen Earle Benson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Audubon Society by visiting https://www.audubon.org/ or to Huntington Beach State Park by sending a check to The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, c/o Beautiful Places Alliance, 1205 Pendleton St., Columbia, SC 29201.
An online guestbook is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is handling the arrangements.
