Thomas Van Roy Bell
MYRTLE BEACH-Thomas Van Roy Bell, 86, passed away April 21 in Conway Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 15, 1934, in Oklahoma City, Okla., a son of the late Arthur Bivens and Viola Dollie Fanning Bell.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Ozema Jeane Harris Bell; and a brother, David Bell.
Thomas was a barber and loved witnessing to his clients and going to church to serve his Lord and Savior. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to fish, cook and drive around in his blue Tbird. He was a loving father and grandfather.
Mr. Bell is survived by his children, Joe T. Bell (Debbie) of Austin, Texas, and Lori Vanette Holifield (Julian) Myrtle Beach; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
No services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.